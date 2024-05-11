Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
TSE:WPM traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$75.11. 662,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,897. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$78.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.14.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals
Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.