Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:WPM traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$75.11. 662,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,897. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$78.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

