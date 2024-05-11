Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

NYSE WY opened at $30.93 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

