WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

WestRock has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,165 shares of company stock worth $1,007,346 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Argus boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

