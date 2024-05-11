Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.23. 2,543,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.82. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

