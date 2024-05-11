Wells Fargo & Company Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $21.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

ZI stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

