Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

