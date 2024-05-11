Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Upstart has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

