WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

