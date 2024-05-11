Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.71 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

