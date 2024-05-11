Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 547 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.