Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,867 shares of company stock worth $20,843,598. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

