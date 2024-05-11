Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

