Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.12. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.