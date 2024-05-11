Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,271,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,870,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,639,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,702,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ITA opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.