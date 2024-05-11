Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.