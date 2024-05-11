Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $296.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $297.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.06 and a 200-day moving average of $264.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.