Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.40 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

