Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.97 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

