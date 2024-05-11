Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,103,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 512.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after buying an additional 120,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $523.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

