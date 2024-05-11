Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 320.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $685,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

