Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,599 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 622,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 284,691 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 224,945 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 140,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 120,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royce Value Trust

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE RVT opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

