Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.