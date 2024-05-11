Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 52.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $41.56 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

