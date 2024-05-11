Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,771 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 224,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.97 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

