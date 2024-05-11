Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,664 shares of company stock worth $5,449,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,369. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. StockNews.com downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

