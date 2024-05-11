Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.39. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 44,711 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WVE. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.99.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

