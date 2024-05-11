Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. 2,359,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,831. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

