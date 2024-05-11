Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $448,000.

VV traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. 179,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,913. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.73 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

