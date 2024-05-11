Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys 720 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.09. The company had a trading volume of 408,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.64. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

