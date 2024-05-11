Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for approximately 3.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.19% of Waters worth $36,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Waters by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Waters by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $14.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.11. 791,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,443. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.