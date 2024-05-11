WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Update

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 323.0% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLGS opened at $0.57 on Friday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

