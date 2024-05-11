VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at B. Riley

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSEC. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.68. VSE has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $86.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in VSE by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,165,000 after purchasing an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VSE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in VSE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in VSE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

