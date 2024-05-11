VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Posts Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.37% and a return on equity of 107.07%.
VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:VOC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 47,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.65.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
