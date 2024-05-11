VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Posts Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.37% and a return on equity of 107.07%.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 47,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

