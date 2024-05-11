Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in April

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Vitalhub Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.63.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.