Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in April

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Vitalhub Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.63.
About Vitalhub
