Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $36.41 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 725.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

