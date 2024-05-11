Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Oppenheimer

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

VRDN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 858,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,260. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $887.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,780,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,195,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

