Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

