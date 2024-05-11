Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

