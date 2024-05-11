Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Vinci Partners Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 32,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VINP shares. TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

