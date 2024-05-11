VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.04. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
