VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Down 95.0% in April

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

USVM stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

