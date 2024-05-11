Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.