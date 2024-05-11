VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 99.83% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $105,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

UCRD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.