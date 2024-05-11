Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 77.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. 918,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.