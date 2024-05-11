Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Director James Phillip Holloman Buys 20,400 Shares

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $215,628.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $682,103.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Phillip Holloman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of Vestis stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE VSTS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.49. 3,355,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,430. Vestis Co. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $722.54 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vestis by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 617.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

