Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VTNR. Northland Securities downgraded Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.52 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 649,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 463,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

