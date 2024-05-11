Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VERA. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.