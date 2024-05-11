Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VECO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.