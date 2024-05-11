Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Varta Price Performance
VARGF stock remained flat at $20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Varta has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20.
About Varta
