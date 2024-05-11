Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,105 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 111,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VUSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,932 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.